Ind vs Eng Test: 'Bazball is Overhyped,' Kris Srikkanth Rips Into Eng's Tactics

Known for his no-holds-barred aggressive batting, former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has dissed the Bazball tactics employed by England in Tests under the management of head coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes, which has seen them trail India 1-2 after winning the first Test in the five-match series.

With two more matches to go, Srikkanth delivered a scathing assessment of England's chances in the ongoing Test series against India, dismissing any hope of a comeback following their resounding defeat in the Rajkot Test.

After a stunning victory in the series opener in Hyderabad, England slumped to consecutive losses in Visakhapatnam and Rajkot, the latest setback, a crushing 434-run defeat in the third Test has cast doubts on the efficacy of England's Bazball approach on Indian pitches.