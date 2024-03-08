Ind v Eng, 5th Test, Day 2: Rohit & Gill Smash Tons, India Lead by 255 at Stumps

Riding on centuries by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India lead England by 255 runs on Day 2 of the fifth Test.
(Photo: BCCI)
Rohit Sharma's Indian team is in command of the fifth Test against England at Dharamshala, after the skipper and fellow opener Shubman Gill both scored centuries, on Day 2 of the game.
At Stumps, India's score was at 473/8, leading the visitors by 255 runs.
Resuming to the overnight score of 135/1, Rohit and Gill, in pristine weather and batting conditions, dominated the opening session of the day and put up 160-run stand, India's second consecutive hundred partnership in the series.
The duo was in no mood to let England into the game and both batters got their hundreds three balls apart. Rohit was the first to reach the three-figure mark, scoring his second hundred of the series and 12th overall, with a clip-through midwicket off Tom Hartley.
In the next over Shubman Gill brought up his second century of the series, and fourth in the format.
India went into Lunch with the score at 264/1.
England finally made a breakthrough after a challenging morning, and it was the captain Ben Stokes, who made the difference by introducing himself into the attack. Stokes had refrained from bowling since the Lord’s Test in June due to persistent knee problems that necessitated surgery before Christmas.
A fine knock from Rohit came to an end on the score of 103- the Indian skipper was beaten by an absolute peach that hits off stump.
Then, debutant Padikkal came to join Gill but James Anderson ended that partnership, sending Gill back on 110, for his 699th Test scalp.
Sarfaraz walked out at No. 5 for India, joining Padikkal. The pair steadied things for India and grabbed the momentum back after England's double-strike post-lunch.
Padikkal wasted no time showcasing his skills, consistently finding the boundary with seven well-timed fours. In contrast, Sarfaraz initially approached cautiously but quickly shifted gears, unleashing a barrage of aggressive shots to reach his third Test fifty.
