In-form Opener KL Rahul Gives Indian Test Team Much Needed Relief

Rahul, who will quickly change modes to the slam-bang T20s with Kings XI Punjab in the IPL after the Test series, is a distinctly different batter from his last tour of England in 2018, when he scored a century at The Oval.

"I was trying to play too many shots when I came here (in 2018)," Rahul said in an interview with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports at Lord's.

"I felt I used to have a lot of thoughts in mind, I felt that I could play two or three different shots for every given ball even in red-ball cricket, so that was something I realised I had to learn to control sometime when the going gets tough or when the wickets are challenging, or playing against good bowlers when the ball is swinging, you need to hold back some of the shots. Those were the things I tried to work on or those were the learnings from when I was failing in Test cricket," Rahul said after Day 3 of the second Test.

While that was 2018, Rahul made those learnings count three years later, making sure his initial movement in stance was controlled, which then resulted in a more assured approach.

"He was in control from ball one till we finished the day today. Very much in control," opening partner Rohit Sharma said after the first day's play at Lord’s.

"At no given point, it looked like he was confused or thinking too much. He was very clear with his plans and when you trust your plans, it definitely works. I thought today was his day and he made it really count," he added.