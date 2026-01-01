ILT20: Dubai Capitals Face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Eliminator

It’s do-or-die cricket as Dubai Capitals lock horns with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in a high-stakes Eliminator, where one team’s journey ends and the other stays alive. With playoff survival on the line, pressure will be at its absolute peak from the very first ball. Add recent dominance, explosive match-winners, and season-long storylines into the mix, and this clash promises drama, intensity, and no room for error.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders enter this contest knowing qualification is firmly in their control after an impressive outing against the Gulf Giants. Their batting has been powered by Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Alex Hales and Alishan Sharafu, all of whom have crossed the 200-run mark this season. With the ball, the responsibility has largely rested on skipper Jason Holder and left-armer Ajay Kumar.