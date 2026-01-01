ILT20: Dubai Capitals Face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Eliminator

advertisement
It’s do-or-die cricket as Dubai Capitals lock horns with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in a high-stakes Eliminator, where one team’s journey ends and the other stays alive. With playoff survival on the line, pressure will be at its absolute peak from the very first ball. Add recent dominance, explosive match-winners, and season-long storylines into the mix, and this clash promises drama, intensity, and no room for error.
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders enter this contest knowing qualification is firmly in their control after an impressive outing against the Gulf Giants. Their batting has been powered by Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Alex Hales and Alishan Sharafu, all of whom have crossed the 200-run mark this season. With the ball, the responsibility has largely rested on skipper Jason Holder and left-armer Ajay Kumar.
Dubai Capitals, meanwhile, missed out on a Qualifier 1 spot after suffering two group-stage defeats to MI Emirates, but remain a formidable unit heading into this clash. Jordan Cox has been their standout batter, amassing 311 runs while anchoring the innings, with strong support from wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir, who has exceeded expectations with over 300 runs. Their bowling has been spearheaded by Waqar Salamkheil, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps, consistently striking in key moments. Adding to their confidence is a dominant head-to-head record, with the Capitals winning all five of their previous encounters against the Knight Riders each by convincing margins.
(Cricket fans can watch this action-packed tournament on ‘Z’s linear TV channels, OTT platform Zee 5 in India, with Zee 5 Hindi offering free-to-view streaming as the exclusive digital partner. Additionally, enthusiasts across India can catch the LIVE action exclusively on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and OTT platform Zee 5.)