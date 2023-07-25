Fixtures Announced for India’s Home Series Against Australia, England & Afg

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fixtures Announced for India’s Home Series Against Australia, England & Afg

India will be playing 16 matches on home soil in the 2023-24 season – against Australia, Afghanistan and England.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Updated:

India's fixtures for the 2023-24 home series have been announced.

|

(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's fixtures for the 2023-24 home series have been announced.</p></div>

The dates and venues of the Indian men’s cricket team’s 2023-24 home season were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, 25 July. In a period of six months – from September 2023 to March 2024 – India will be playing 16 international matches on their home soil, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 8 T20Is.

The season will commence with a three-match ODI series against Australia, which will be held from 22 to 27 September, following the conclusion of the 2023 Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma’s team will face the five-time ODI World Cup winners in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

India vs Australia ODI series fixtures.

After a break from bilateral tours, owing to the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, the season will resume with a five-match T20I series against the Aussies, set to be held from 23 November to 3 December. Those matches will be played in Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Nagpur and Hyderabad.

India vs Australia T20I series fixtures.

India’s home campaign for 2024 will start with a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which was initially expected to be held in 2023. The matches will be played in Mohali, Indore and Bengaluru on 11, 14 and 17 January respectively.

India vs Afghanistan T20I series fixtures.

India To Host Afghanistan and England in 2024

Following the series against Afghanistan, India will compete in a five-match Test series against England. This will be their third series in the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship cycle, with a two-match away series against South Africa scheduled to be held between 26 December to 7 January.

Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala have been finalised as the five venues for the Test series, which will commence on 25 January and conclude on 11 March.

India vs England Test series fixtures.

India’s Home Fixtures for 2023-24 Season

India vs Australia – 3 ODIs

1st ODI – Mohali, 22 September, 1:30pm

2nd ODI – Indore, 24 September, 1:30pm

3rd ODI – Rajkot, 27 September, 1:30pm

India vs Australia – 5 T20Is

1st T20I – Visakhapatnam, 23 November, 7 pm        

2nd T20I – Thiruvananthapuram, 26 November, 7 pm

3rd T20I – Guwahati, 28 November, 7pm

4th T20I – Nagpur, 1 December, 7pm

5th T20I – Hyderabad, 3 December, 7pm

India vs Afghanistan – 3 T20Is

1st T20I – Mohali, 11 January

2nd T20I – Indore, 14 January

3rd T20I – Bengaluru, 17 January

India vs England – 5 Tests

1st Test – Hyderabad, 25-29 January

2nd Test – Visakhapatnam, 2-6 February

3rd Test – Rajkot, 15-19 February

4th Test – Ranchi, 23-27 February

5th Test – Dharamsala, 7-11 March

Published: 25 Jul 2023,08:30 PM IST

