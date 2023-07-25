Fixtures Announced for India’s Home Series Against Australia, England & Afg

The dates and venues of the Indian men’s cricket team’s 2023-24 home season were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, 25 July. In a period of six months – from September 2023 to March 2024 – India will be playing 16 international matches on their home soil, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 8 T20Is.

The season will commence with a three-match ODI series against Australia, which will be held from 22 to 27 September, following the conclusion of the 2023 Asia Cup. Rohit Sharma’s team will face the five-time ODI World Cup winners in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.