Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India To Face Pakistan on 6 October

Group B comprises of hosts Bangladesh, England, South Africa, West Indies and Qualifier 2. The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will be held from October 3-20 in Bangladesh, the second time it is hosting the tournament after 2014.

Ten teams will play 23 matches over 18 days, at two venues - the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. 2023 World Cup runners up South Africa will play England in the opening match of the tournament.

It is followed by hosts Bangladesh facing Qualifier 2 in the evening match in Dhaka. Australia, the defending champions and the most successful team in the event’s history, will start their campaign on October 4 in Sylhet against Qualifier 1.

Top two teams from Group A and Group B will qualify for the semifinals, scheduled for October 17 in Sylhet, and October 18 in Dhaka. The T20 World Cup champions will be crowned at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 20.