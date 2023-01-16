ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: India to Bat First Against UAE

India will be batting first in their second ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 fixture against the United Arab Emirates, which is being held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. UAE’s skipper Theertha Satish won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Both teams will be high on confidence coming into this match, having won their respective opening fixture. India competed against South Africa in their first match where they first restricted the hosts to 166/5, thanks to a fine spell by skipper Shafali Verma.