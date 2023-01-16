ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: India to Bat First Against UAE

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023: India to Bat First Against UAE

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023: Both India and UAE won their respective opening encounters.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Published:

ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup: India will be batting first against UAE.

(Photo: Twitter/ICC)

India will be batting first in their second ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023 fixture against the United Arab Emirates, which is being held at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. UAE’s skipper Theertha Satish won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Both teams will be high on confidence coming into this match, having won their respective opening fixture. India competed against South Africa in their first match where they first restricted the hosts to 166/5, thanks to a fine spell by skipper Shafali Verma.

It was then the turn of Shweta Sehrawat to showcase her elegance, as she remained unbeaten on 92 from just 57 deliveries. Courtesy of her brilliance, India chased the total down in only 16.3 overs, having seven wickets in hand.

As for UAE, they secured a six-wicket win over Scotland in their first match. Bowling first, they restricted the European opposition to a meagre 99, before chasing the total down comfortably in only 16.2 overs. Mahika Gaur starred with the bat, scoring a 25-ball 33.

Playing XIs:

India: Shweta Sehrawat, Shafali Verma (c), Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sonia Mendhiya, Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Parshavi Chopra, Shabnam MD.

United Arab Emirates: Theertha Satish (wk/c), Lavanya Keny, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Rinitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Archara Supriya, Siya Gokhale, Indhuja Nandakumar, Geethika Jyothis, Avni Sunil Patil.

