ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming Details

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin tomorrow ie Sunday, 16 October, and the fans can get ready to witness the fun, thrilling tiffs and matches between the 16 different teams. The opening match will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia.

The matches between the teams that make it to the Super 12 will begin on 22 October and the first match will be played between Australia and New Zealand, the finalist from the last year's T20 World Cup.

The final match will be played on 13 November.

Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2022 and thus all the matches will be played there. India will play its opening on 23 October against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The 16 teams will be playing 45 matches.

Here are all the details for the schedule and the live streaming details: