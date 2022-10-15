ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming Details

T20 World Cup 2022 Team India Full Squad, live streaming details and more
(Photo: PTI)
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin tomorrow ie Sunday, 16 October, and the fans can get ready to witness the fun, thrilling tiffs and matches between the 16 different teams. The opening match will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia.
The matches between the teams that make it to the Super 12 will begin on 22 October and the first match will be played between Australia and New Zealand, the finalist from the last year's T20 World Cup.
The final match will be played on 13 November.
Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2022 and thus all the matches will be played there. India will play its opening on 23 October against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The 16 teams will be playing 45 matches.
Here are all the details for the schedule and the live streaming details:
|Round
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Qualifiers
|16-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia, 1st Match, Group A
|Simonds Stadium, Geelong
|9:30 AM
|Qualifiers
|16-Oct
|UAE vs Netherlands, 2nd Match, Group A
|Simonds Stadium, Geelong
|1:30 PM
|Qualifiers
|17-Oct
|West Indies vs Scotland, 3rd Match, Group B
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|9:30 AM
|Qualifiers
|17-Oct
|Zimbabwe vs Ireland, 4th Match, Group B
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|1:30 PM
|Qualifiers
|18-Oct
|Namibia vs Netherlands, 5th Match, Group A
|Simonds Stadium, Geelong
|9:30 AM
|Qualifiers
|18-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs UAE, 6th Match, Group A
|Simonds Stadium, Geelong
|1:30 PM
|Qualifiers
|19-Oct
|Scotland vs Ireland, 7th Match, Group B
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|9:30 AM
|Qualifiers
|19-Oct
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe 8th Match, Group B
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|1:30 PM
|Qualifiers
|20-Oct
|Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 9th Match, Group A
|Simonds Stadium, Geelong
|9:30 AM
|Qualifiers
|20-Oct
|Namibia vs UAE, 10th Match, Group A
|Simonds Stadium, Geelong
|1:30 PM
|Qualifiers
|21-Oct
|West Indies vs Ireland, 11th Match, Group B
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|9:30 AM
|Qualifiers
|21-Oct
|Scotland vs Zimbabwe, 12th Match, Group B
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|22-Oct
|New Zealand vs Australia, 13th Match, Group 1
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|12:30 PM
|Super 12
|22-Oct
|England vs Afghanistan, 14th Match, Group 1
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|4:30 PM
|Super 12
|23-Oct
|A1 vs B2, 15th Match, Group 1
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|23-Oct
|India vs Pakistan, 16th Match, Group 2
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|24-Oct
|Bangladesh vs A2, 17th Match, Group 2
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|24-Oct
|South Africa vs B1, 18th Match, Group 2
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|25-Oct
|Australia vs A1, 19th Match, Group 1
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|4:30 PM
|Super 12
|26-Oct
|England vs B2, 20th Match, Group 1
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|26-Oct
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan, 21st Match, Group 1
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|27-Oct
|South Africa vs Bangladesh, 22nd Match, Group 2
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|4:30 PM
|Super 12
|27-Oct
|India vs A2, 23rd Match, Group 2
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|12:30 PM
|Super 12
|27-Oct
|Pakistan vs B1, 24th Match, Group 2
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|4:30 PM
|Super 12
|28-Oct
|Afghanistan vs B2, 25th Match, Group 1
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|28-Oct
|England vs Australia, 26th Match, Group 1
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|29-Oct
|New Zealand vs A1, 27th Match, Group 1
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|30-Oct
|Bangladesh vs B1, 28th Match, Group 2
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|4:30 PM
|Super 12
|30-Oct
|Pakistan vs A2, 29th Match, Group 2
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|12:30 PM
|Super 12
|30-Oct
|India vs South Africa, 30th Match, Group 2
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|4:30 PM
|Super 12
|31-Oct
|Australia vs B2, 31st Match, Group 1
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|1-Nov
|Afghanistan vs A1, 32nd Match, Group 1
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|1-Nov
|England vs New Zealand, 33rd Match, Group 1
|The Gabba, Brisbane
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|2-Nov
|B1 vs A2, 34th Match, Group 2
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|2-Nov
|India vs Bangladesh, 35th Match, Group 2
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|3-Nov
|Pakistan vs South Africa, 36th Match, Group 2
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|4-Nov
|New Zealand vs B2, 37th Match, Group 1
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|4-Nov
|Australia vs Afghanistan, 38th Match, Group 1
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|5-Nov
|England vs A1, 39th Match, Group 1
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|1:30 PM
|Super 12
|6-Nov
|South Africa vs A2, 40th Match, Group 2
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|5:30 AM
|Super 12
|6-Nov
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 41st Match, Group 2
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|9:30 AM
|Super 12
|6-Nov
|India vs B1, 42nd Match, Group 2
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1:30 PM
|Semi final
|9-Nov
|TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
|Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
|1:30 PM
|semi final
|10-Nov
|TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|1:30 PM
|final
|13-Nov
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1:30 PM
There are 16 teams in total that will be playing the ICC World Cup 2022 and these teams are: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, West Indies, Netherlands, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Scotland, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Australia.
Group A- Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands
Group B- West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.
The audience in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2022 on Star Sports.
Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India.
The live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.
