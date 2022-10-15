Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming Details

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, India Squad, Live Streaming Details

Australia will be hosting the ICC T20 World Cup this year and all the matches will be played across the country.
Shivangani Singh
Cricket
Published:

T20 World Cup 2022 Team India Full Squad, live streaming details and more 

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>T20 World Cup 2022 Team India Full Squad, live streaming details and more&nbsp;</p></div>

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is all set to begin tomorrow ie Sunday, 16 October, and the fans can get ready to witness the fun, thrilling tiffs and matches between the 16 different teams. The opening match will be played between Sri Lanka and Namibia.

The matches between the teams that make it to the Super 12 will begin on 22 October and the first match will be played between Australia and New Zealand, the finalist from the last year's T20 World Cup.

The final match will be played on 13 November.

Australia will be hosting the T20 World Cup 2022 and thus all the matches will be played there. India will play its opening on 23 October against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The 16 teams will be playing 45 matches.

Here are all the details for the schedule and the live streaming details:

Also ReadICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Ranking the Top Five Opening Pairs

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Full Schedule 

Round DateMatchVenueTime
Qualifiers 16-OctSri Lanka vs Namibia, 1st Match, Group ASimonds Stadium, Geelong9:30 AM
Qualifiers 16-OctUAE vs Netherlands, 2nd Match, Group ASimonds Stadium, Geelong1:30 PM
Qualifiers 17-OctWest Indies vs Scotland, 3rd Match, Group BBellerive Oval, Hobart9:30 AM
Qualifiers 17-OctZimbabwe vs Ireland, 4th Match, Group BBellerive Oval, Hobart1:30 PM
Qualifiers 18-OctNamibia vs Netherlands, 5th Match, Group ASimonds Stadium, Geelong9:30 AM
Qualifiers 18-OctSri Lanka vs UAE, 6th Match, Group ASimonds Stadium, Geelong1:30 PM
Qualifiers 19-OctScotland vs Ireland, 7th Match, Group BBellerive Oval, Hobart9:30 AM
Qualifiers 19-OctWest Indies vs Zimbabwe 8th Match, Group BBellerive Oval, Hobart1:30 PM
Qualifiers 20-OctSri Lanka vs Netherlands  9th Match, Group ASimonds Stadium, Geelong9:30 AM
Qualifiers 20-OctNamibia vs UAE, 10th Match, Group ASimonds Stadium, Geelong1:30 PM
Qualifiers 21-OctWest Indies vs Ireland, 11th Match, Group BBellerive Oval, Hobart9:30 AM
Qualifiers 21-OctScotland vs Zimbabwe, 12th Match, Group BBellerive Oval, Hobart1:30 PM
Super 1222-OctNew Zealand vs Australia, 13th Match, Group 1Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney12:30 PM
Super 1222-OctEngland vs Afghanistan, 14th Match, Group 1Perth Stadium, Perth4:30 PM
Super 1223-OctA1 vs B2, 15th Match, Group 1Bellerive Oval, Hobart9:30 AM
Super 1223-OctIndia vs Pakistan, 16th Match, Group 2Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne1:30 PM
Super 1224-OctBangladesh vs A2, 17th Match, Group 2Bellerive Oval, Hobart9:30 AM
Super 1224-OctSouth Africa vs B1, 18th Match, Group 2Bellerive Oval, Hobart1:30 PM
Super 1225-OctAustralia vs A1, 19th Match, Group 1Perth Stadium, Perth4:30 PM
Super 1226-OctEngland vs B2, 20th Match, Group 1Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne9:30 AM
Super 1226-OctNew Zealand vs Afghanistan, 21st Match, Group 1Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne1:30 PM
Super 1227-OctSouth Africa vs Bangladesh, 22nd Match, Group 2Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney4:30 PM
Super 1227-OctIndia vs A2, 23rd Match, Group 2Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney12:30 PM
Super 1227-OctPakistan vs B1, 24th Match, Group 2Perth Stadium, Perth4:30 PM
Super 1228-OctAfghanistan vs B2, 25th Match, Group 1Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne9:30 AM
Super 1228-OctEngland vs Australia, 26th Match, Group 1Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne1:30 PM
Super 1229-OctNew Zealand vs A1, 27th Match, Group 1Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney1:30 PM
Super 1230-OctBangladesh vs B1, 28th Match, Group 2The Gabba, Brisbane4:30 PM
Super 1230-OctPakistan vs A2, 29th Match, Group 2Perth Stadium, Perth12:30 PM
Super 1230-OctIndia vs South Africa, 30th Match, Group 2Perth Stadium, Perth4:30 PM
Super 1231-OctAustralia vs B2, 31st Match, Group 1The Gabba, Brisbane1:30 PM
Super 121-NovAfghanistan vs A1, 32nd Match, Group 1The Gabba, Brisbane9:30 AM
Super 121-NovEngland vs New Zealand, 33rd Match, Group 1The Gabba, Brisbane1:30 PM
Super 122-NovB1 vs A2, 34th Match, Group 2Adelaide Oval, Adelaide9:30 AM
Super 122-NovIndia vs Bangladesh, 35th Match, Group 2Adelaide Oval, Adelaide1:30 PM
Super 123-NovPakistan vs South Africa, 36th Match, Group 2Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney1:30 PM
Super 124-NovNew Zealand vs B2, 37th Match, Group 1Adelaide Oval, Adelaide9:30 AM
Super 124-NovAustralia vs Afghanistan, 38th Match, Group 1Adelaide Oval, Adelaide1:30 PM
Super 125-NovEngland vs A1, 39th Match, Group 1Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney1:30 PM
Super 126-NovSouth Africa vs A2, 40th Match, Group 2Adelaide Oval, Adelaide5:30 AM
Super 126-NovPakistan vs Bangladesh, 41st Match, Group 2Adelaide Oval, Adelaide9:30 AM
Super 126-NovIndia vs B1, 42nd Match, Group 2Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne1:30 PM
Semi final9-NovTBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-FinalSydney Cricket Ground, Sydney1:30 PM
semi final10-NovTBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-FinalAdelaide Oval, Adelaide1:30 PM
final13-NovTBC vs TBC, FinalMelbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne1:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Teams & Groups

There are 16 teams in total that will be playing the ICC World Cup 2022 and these teams are: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, West Indies, Netherlands, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Scotland, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Australia.

Group A- Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, and the Netherlands

Group B- West Indies, Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Indian Squad 

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Live Streaming Details

The audience in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the ICC World Cup 2022 on Star Sports.

Star Sports channels will broadcast all the matches of the tournament in India.

The live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hoststar.

Also ReadFIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India Lose to Morocco by 3 Second-Half Goals

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT