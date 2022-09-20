8 Big ICC Rule Changes and How They Will Impact The Game

A proud Indian, Sunil Gavaskar would always get furious whenever anyone in his vicinity uttered the word 'Mankading', as he felt that it was an insult to one of the country's first superstar cricketers, Vinoo Mankad.

In the 1948 tour of Australia, Mankad had famously run out home team keeper Bill Brown, who would often leave his crease at the non-striker's end, to gain a few yards.

Mankad did warn Brown a couple of times before running him out for trying to "unfairly gain ground". It was a perfectly legal mode of dismissal, but the Australian media termed it 'Mankading'.