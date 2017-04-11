Vinoo Mankad, India’s Record-Setting But Forgotten All-Rounder

No other Indian cricketer has set as many long-enduring Test records as Vinoo Mankad; he holds the record for the highest first-wicket partnership and also the fastest 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in whites.

Mankad is also one of only four batsmen who have batted at all spots and the only Indian to have a match named after him. But as Virender Sehwag, who came close in 2005 to breaking the partnership record, didn't even know him, it might be the case with many Indians even now.

While this is explainable in these days of too-frequent cricket and short attention spans, it is still unfortunate. Mulvantrai Himmatlal 'Vinoo' Mankad, whose 100th birth anniversary is on April 12, was an accomplished all-rounder (right-hand bat/slow left-arm orthodox), instrumental in India's first Test victory (against England in Chennai in 1952 with his bowling: 8-55 and 4-53) and set some prominent records.