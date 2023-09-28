ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Date: How to Watch Live Streaming in India

The ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 is set to start in a few days and cricket fans in India are excited to watch the matches. The first match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will take place between England and New Zealand. It is important to note that the tournament will begin on 5 October. The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches are scheduled to start on Friday, 29 September. Fans in India can watch the live streaming.

The ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches will take place among the ten participating teams. The warm-up matches will be played across three venues in India, as per the latest details. One should note that the warm-up matches will be conducted from 29 September to 3 October. Fans should note these important details and watch the live streaming online.