Why Can’t There Be ‘I Don’t Know’ Call: Virat Kohli on Soft Signal

"There was an instance during the Test series when I was next to Jinks (Ajinkya Rahane) and he clearly caught the ball but he wasn't sure so we went upstairs. If it is a half and half effort and the fielder is in doubt, there is no way the umpire from square leg can see it clearly. The soft signal becomes important and it becomes tricky," said Kohli when asked about it and called for something radical to replace the soft signal.



"I don't know why there can't be an 'I don't know' call with the umpires as well. It is similar to umpire's call as well. These are decisions that can change the course of the game, especially in these big games. We were at the receiving end today, and tomorrow it could be some other team. You want these ironed out and keep the game really simple. It isn't ideal in high pressure games and have a lot of clarity on the field," he added.

India and England play the final T20I in Ahmedabad on Saturday with the series locked at 2-2.