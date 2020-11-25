Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj Nominated for ICC’s Awards of the Decade

The ICC opened up the voting for the fans on Wednesday.

India captain Virat Kohli and premier off-spinner R Ashwin have been nominated for the International Cricket Councils (ICC) Men’s Player of the Decade award.

Apart from Kohli and Ashwin, Joe Root (England), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) were also nominated for this accolade.

Among other awards, the following are the nominees as named by the ICC are: