ICC Announces Official Supporter of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced Kettle Chips as an Official Supporter of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July.

The association adds the premium FMCG brand to the tournament’s partner portfolio, strengthening the ICC’s commercial framework while reinforcing its commitment to building a robust ecosystem around its women’s events and engaging strong local brand partners to expand the tournament’s reach and impact.

The Kettle Chips brand aligns strongly with the fast-paced, high-octane spectacle of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The partnership also reflects the growing commercial momentum and rising brand interest in global women’s cricket tournaments, with companies such as Google and Unilever already associated with the ICC women’s events.