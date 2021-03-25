How Will India’s Playing XI Look for 2nd England ODI in Pune? 

Act 3, Scene 2 – a win in the second ODI for India will help clinch the three-match series and Virat Kohli and co will be keen to get the job done against the World Champions in the format.
While both sides have a couple of injury concerns, India have been dealt a blow with Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury. For the Virat Kohli-led side, the other point of concern is the injury to Rohit Sharma.
The opener and India vice-captain picked up a sharp knock on the right elbow while batting in the first game and needed medical attention. Rohit didn’t come out to field either in the second innings.
The Indian team management though will not worry too much given the plethora of talent at their disposal.
The middle order batsman did not have the best game in the first ODI and with injury ruling him out for the remainder of the series, it is likely that the hosts will go in for Suryakumar Yadav.
Suryakumar, who made his India debut in the T20I series which the hosts won 3-2, put in a fine display of batting in his second game after not getting a chance in the first.
While both batsmen are similar in nature, Suryakumar’s a better player of pace and his current run of form will also be added bonus for India in the middle overs.
Along with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the new man looks set to keep the middle-order dynamic.
Almost all of India’s frontline have had a bad time against the England batting, who love to take the aggressive route.
In the T20Is, it was Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar who bore the brunt of the England top order and in the first ODI, Kuldeep Yadav took quite a hammering, something that will dent his confidence.
Kuldeep has not been in the best of form over the last couple of years, and before things get worse, the team management might consider giving him a break.
If indeed Kuldeep gets a break, then India have the likes of Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal to pick from to bowl alongside Krunal Pandya.
It is unlikely that India opt for an attack with one spinner however.
The vice-captain’s elbow injury is quite a concern for the team management and Rohit himself, who had an injury lay-off after the IPL in UAE last year.
India have previously trusted Shubman Gill at the top of the order on the Australia tour is well placed to replace the senior pro for the second game.
If Gill does in fact get the nod, then the responsibility of a good start will be on the senior partner Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 98 in the first ODI.
India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.
