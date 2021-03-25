How Will India’s Playing XI Look for 2nd England ODI in Pune? 

Act 3, Scene 2 – a win in the second ODI for India will help clinch the three-match series and Virat Kohli and co will be keen to get the job done against the World Champions in the format.

While both sides have a couple of injury concerns, India have been dealt a blow with Shreyas Iyer ruled out of the series with a shoulder injury. For the Virat Kohli-led side, the other point of concern is the injury to Rohit Sharma.

The opener and India vice-captain picked up a sharp knock on the right elbow while batting in the first game and needed medical attention. Rohit didn’t come out to field either in the second innings.

The Indian team management though will not worry too much given the plethora of talent at their disposal.