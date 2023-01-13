Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Himachal Pradesh Cricketer Sidharth Sharma Passes Away At 28

Himachal Pradesh Cricketer Sidharth Sharma Passes Away At 28

Sidharth Sharma recently took a five-wicket haul for Himachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal.
Sharad Menon
Cricket
Published:

Sidharth Sharma was a part of Himachal Pradesh's Ranji Trophy squad.

|
(Photo: iStock)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sidharth Sharma was a part of Himachal Pradesh's Ranji Trophy squad.</p></div>

Himachal Pradesh fast bowler Sidharth Sharma tragically passed away on Thursday, 12 January, while being on a tour with the team in Gujarat for a Ranji Trophy match.

Sharma had fallen sick and was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat. The exact cause of his illness is not known. Following his untimely death, Himachal Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh expressed his grief.

A tweet from CMO Himachal read "Chief Minister Shri @Sukhusukhvinder has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Sidharth Sharma, the star fast bowler of the state who was a member of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team of Himachal. The Chief Minister expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved family members."

Only 28 years old at the time of his death, Sharma was a regular feature in the Himachal Pradesh team. He also played a crucial role in the state's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph in 2021, where he scalped five wickets.

The pacer played 13 matches for Himachal Pradesh, which included six first-class matches, six List A games and a T20 match. He made his first-class debut in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 1 November 2017. Since then, Sharma had taken a total of 25 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Siddharth Sharma Took a Fifer in His Last Match

The player last featured in a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal last month. Though the game ended in a draw, he has the star performer from his team. Sharma scalped five wickets in the first innings, before adding three more to his tally.

Siddharth was cremated at Bhabhor Saheb crematorium on Friday, 13 January.

