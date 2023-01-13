Himachal Pradesh Cricketer Sidharth Sharma Passes Away At 28

Himachal Pradesh fast bowler Sidharth Sharma tragically passed away on Thursday, 12 January, while being on a tour with the team in Gujarat for a Ranji Trophy match.

Sharma had fallen sick and was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat. The exact cause of his illness is not known. Following his untimely death, Himachal Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh expressed his grief.

A tweet from CMO Himachal read "Chief Minister Shri @Sukhusukhvinder has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Sidharth Sharma, the star fast bowler of the state who was a member of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team of Himachal. The Chief Minister expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved family members."