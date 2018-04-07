Top 5 Batsmen to Have Scored Maximum Runs in One Season of IPL

The 13th season of Indian Premier League is finally here, albeit 18 months after the previous one. The circumstances aren’t normal, however, the BCCI has managed to find a 53-day window to stage the 2020 edition of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates.

Apart from the Australian and English players, and some cricketers who were involved in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), most players are coming off from a five-six month break from the game due to the spread of COVID-19.

However, the teams started arriving in the UAE from 20 August and have since been training ferociously, once the quarantine requirements were met.

Over the years, we have seen some outstanding batting displays in the league, and this year promises to be no different, even though the longer side boundaries, sluggish surfaces and lack of match practice may come into account. Before IPL 2020 begins, here is a look at the top 5 run-getters in one season of the Indian Premier League over the years.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s team RCB has never won the IPL cup.

Virat Kohli tops the list with a total of 973 runs in the 9th edition of the Indian Premier League in 2016. He took 16 innings to reach the feat, with his highest score being 113 in the season.

2. David Warner

File photo of David Warner.

Australian player David Warner is a close second, with 848 runs in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (same as Kohli). Warner represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season and took 17 innings to score the runs. His highest score in IPL 2016 was 93. Warner captained Hyderabad to their first and only IPL title in 2016.

3. Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson, stood up in David Warner’s absence, both as a batsman and the captain Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is third on the list with 735 runs, that he amassed at an average of 52.50, in 17 games in the 11th edition of the IPL. Williamson was also handed the captaincy reigns for Sunrisers Hyderabad during that edition. The Kiwi skipper consistently scored runs throughout the tournament to take his side into the top two at the end of the league stage.

4. Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings M Hussey plays a shot against Royal Challngers Bangalore during the 2nd qualifier match of IPL 8 at Ranchi.

CSK’s Michael Hussey is at number 4 in the list for scoring 733 runs in the sixth edition of the Indian Premier League in 2013. He took 17 innings to attain the feat at an average of 52.35. His highest score in the season was 95.

5. Chris Gayle in 2013 & 2012

Chris Gayle went unsold in the first round of IPL Auction 2018.

Chris Gayle’s record in the league is a testimony to his talent. The big-hitting Caribbean cricketer scored 708 and 733 runs respectively in the 2013 and 2012 editions of the Indian Premier League. His highest score was 175* in the 2013 edition of the IPL.

6. AB de Villiers

File photo of AB de Villiers.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers also finds a spot in the list for scoring 687 runs in IPL 2016. He took 16 innings to reach the feat with his highest score being 129 while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB retained him ahead of the IPL 2020 Player Auction.