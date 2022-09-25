Harmanpreet Praises Jhulan, Says 'Back My Players' on Charlotte Dean Run Out

Heaping praise on the retiring Jhulan Goswami, Indian women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday said the iconic seamer was "a go-to person" and supported the batter in her difficult phase.

India provided a fitting farewell to the 39-year-old Jhulan as they won the third and final ODI against England by 16 runs here on Saturday to complete a first ever clean sweep on English soil.

Speaking about Jhulan at the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet said, "When I debuted she was a leader, before the game I told her when I was going through the best time people supported me but when I was in a rough time she was the one who supported me.