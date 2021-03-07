Harmanpreet Kaur Becomes Fifth Indian to Play 100 Women’s ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday became the fifth Indian to play in 100 women's ODI matches. Harmanpreet is also the only Indian woman to make 100 appearances in ODI and T20I cricket.

Harmanpreet, 31, has scored 2,412 runs in her ODI career at an average of 34.95. She has scored three centuries and 11 half-centuries with her highest score being a blistering 171 not out off 115 balls in the semi-final of the 2017 Women's Word Cup against Australia.