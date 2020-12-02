‘Back Bit Sore’: Hardik Says He Won’t be Bowling Anytime Soon

After powering India to 302/5 with 92* and an unbeaten 150-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket in the third ODI against Australia, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday clarified that he is unlikely to bowl in the Australia innings. Pandya added that his back got a bit sore after bowling four overs in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Don't think it is going to happen," said the all-rounder after his 76-ball knock in which he smashed seven 4s and one 6 at the Manuka Oval. “It (bowling in Sunday's game) was for the team and not planned. It (back) has got a bit sore." Pandya had been troubled by a back injury over the last couple of years and was forced to play the 2019 50-over World Cup despite the injury.

He had said after the first ODI in Australia that he is not yet game-ready to bowl but then was forced to bowl in the second game as other Indian bowlers struggled.