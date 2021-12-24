Tributes Pour In for Harbhajan Singh as He Bids Adieu to Cricket

Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh called Harbhajan Singh a legend.

"Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets has been a legend but he was always been a very humble teammate and inspiration for all the boys who came from the small towns. I am sure your new innings will be as rocking!"

Meanwhile, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said:

"Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family!"

Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said Singh would make the whole dressing room laugh all the time.

"More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. Harbhajan Singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings," he tweeted.