Had Enough on The Board But Failed in Execution While Bowling: Rishabh Pant

India captain Rishabh Pant feels his team lacked execution with the ball despite putting enough runs on the board to suffer a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first T20 on Thursday.

After putting on a huge 211 for four riding on Ishan Kishan's 76, the Indian bowlers cut a sorry figure as South Africa achieved their highest T20 run-chase to end India's 12-match winning streak in the format.

Rassie van der Dussen (75 not out) and David Miller (64 not out) shared unbeaten 131 runs for the fourth wicket to hand the visitors an easy win.