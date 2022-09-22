India to Look at Course Correction Options Ahead of 2nd T20I Against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status will be a matter of attention when an out of sorts Indian team will look at course correction options against Australia in the second T20 International and strive to keep the three-match series alive in Nagpur on Friday.

Bumrah, who has been out of action since the end of the England tour, skipped the Asia Cup due to a back injury.

However, to everyone's surprise, the team management didn't play him during the high-scoring first T20I in Mohali, raising doubts whether he has still attained peak fitness or not.