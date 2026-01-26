SA20 2026: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Beat Pretoria Capitals to Win Third Title

Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the undisputed kings of Betway SA20 after clinching a third championship title after edging out Pretoria Capitals in a thrilling Season 4 Final.
A glorious sold-out Newlands crowd were treated to entertainment of the highest quality with Sunrisers captain Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke sharing an unbroken 114-run partnership for the fifth wicket to take their team over the line by six wickets with just four balls to spare.
The heroics were required after Dewald Brevis had earlier constructed one of the finest innings the grand old ground at the foot of Table Mountain had witnessed in all its years.
Brevis strode to the crease with the Capitals reduced to 8/2 and immediately launched a counter-attack of the highest quality with the League’s record-signing striking a glorious 101 off 56 balls (8x4, 7x6) to set up his team’s 158/7.
For three quarters of the Sunrisers’ chase it seemed that it was going to be enough to lead the Capitals’ to their maiden Betway SA20 title until the arrival of Stubbs. The Sunrisers skipper seized the initiative with 21 runs off Gideon Peters’ 18th over to breathe life into the chase.
The Newlands crowd was now on the edge of their seats as they sensed that something special was to unfold with 12 runs following off Lungi Ngidi’s penultimate over before Stubbs delivered the coup de grâce with two consecutive sixes off Bryce Parsons to send the Sunrisers into seventh heaven.
I am really proud and thrilled. It was a hell of a final. For Dewald to play like he did and for us to hold them to 158. And then needing 13 an over for the last four-five overs. I’m very proud. Four finals in a row is a fantastic achievement. I’m very proud of every player and the whole squad. Some players haven’t played and we’ve got a very good bench that could have played in other teams, perhaps, but I’m very proud to get here today and we’ve got to be giving ourselves a chance.Adrian Birrell, SEC Coach
The four Player of the Match candidates were Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen and Tristan Stubbs with the centurion winning 79.9% of the fan vote.
So stoked, can't explain it. Don't know what we did or how we did it. Me and Matty out there, we were calm but probably were panicking too. We know we bat so well together. Kept looking for an over to get momentum. Came in the 16th over and we ran with it. Funny things happen under pressure. Have really enjoyed this month. Have had a great group to work with. We plan really well for games. It's a great run management by Aidi (coach Adrian) and the team. And we have a good Orange Army that backs us wherever we go.Tristan Stubbs
The Capitals have now lost two finals to the Sunrisers after their defeat in the inaugural showpiece back in 2023, and captain Keshav Maharaj admitted the pain of the defeat will sting for some time to come.
It is disappointing to say the least. Two batters were in and got set. You feel the hurt of coming so close. The starts we get from both bat and ball is something we have to look at. Boys will hurt for a bit. I'm not someone who dwells on the negatives. But we have to rectify the mistakes if we have to win trophies as a unit.Keshav Maharaj