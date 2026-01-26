SA20 2026: Sunrisers Eastern Cape Beat Pretoria Capitals to Win Third Title

Brevis strode to the crease with the Capitals reduced to 8/2 and immediately launched a counter-attack of the highest quality with the League’s record-signing striking a glorious 101 off 56 balls (8x4, 7x6) to set up his team’s 158/7.

For three quarters of the Sunrisers’ chase it seemed that it was going to be enough to lead the Capitals’ to their maiden Betway SA20 title until the arrival of Stubbs. The Sunrisers skipper seized the initiative with 21 runs off Gideon Peters’ 18th over to breathe life into the chase.

The Newlands crowd was now on the edge of their seats as they sensed that something special was to unfold with 12 runs following off Lungi Ngidi’s penultimate over before Stubbs delivered the coup de grâce with two consecutive sixes off Bryce Parsons to send the Sunrisers into seventh heaven.