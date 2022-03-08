German Woman Breached Security When She Bid Farewell to Shane Warne: Reports

The German, who identified herself as Barbara, reportedly said all she wanted to do was pay her final respects to the great cricketer.

"I am a big fan of him. It's very sad that we lost him. I just took the flowers to pay condolences," she was quoted as saying by Sky News.

"I am sorry about yesterday but I [did] not mean [any] negative act by that. I am a big fan, he is a great player."

Warne, one of the greatest cricketers to have played the sport, passed away on Friday evening, last week, while on a trip with friends in Koh Samui. According to the Royal Thai Police, the autopsy found he had died from natural causes.

“Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural,” Deputy National Police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said on Monday, according to Channel News Asia.

“Investigators will summarise the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law.”

Warne’s body was transported from Surat Thani Hospital to Bangkok from where he will be flown on a commercial flight back to Australia on Tuesday.

He is set to receive a state funeral with a special memorial service also being planned at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Warne’s home stadium.