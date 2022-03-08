Sunil Gavaskar Expresses Regret Over Ill-Timed Comments on Shane Warne

Gavaskar said that all he was doing was giving an honest opinion.

“On TV, I was asked by an anchor whether Warne was the greatest spinner and I gave my honest opinion,” he said.

One of the legends of the game, Gavaskar had said that Warne mastered a very difficult art but added that he wasn’t the greatest spinner of all time as his performance in India was “pretty ordinary”, a view that was criticised as ill-timed in some sections of the media Down Under.

Gavaskar had said that he rated the Indian spinners and Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan higher than Warne.

“No, I wouldn’t say that no. For me, the Indian spinners and Muttiah Muralitharan were certainly better than Shane Warne,” Gavaskar said on ‘India Today’.

“Because look at Shane Warne’s record against India. It was pretty ordinary. In India, he got five wickets only once in Nagpur, and that too because Zaheer Khan swung wildly against him to give him a fifer.”

“Because he did not have much success against Indian players who were very good players of spin, I don’t think I would call him the greatest,” Gavaskar said.

“Muttiah Muralitharan with a greater success he had against India, I would rank him over Warne in my book,” he added.