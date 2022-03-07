Shane Warne Died of Natural Causes, Says Thai Police Citing Autopsy Report

"Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."

Meanwhile, Warne's family have opened up on their "never-ending nightmare" since he passed away.



"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief," the statement said.

Warne's eldest daughter Brook, 24, paying tribute to her father, was quoted as saying by ok.co.uk that, "We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!



"Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever."