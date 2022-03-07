Shane Warne Died of Natural Causes, Says Thai Police Citing Autopsy Report

Shane Warne passed away on Friday in Thailand.
Australian cricket great Shane Warne’s passing, last week, was due to natural causes, the Thailand police have said, citing an autopsy report on Monday. Warne passed on Friday evening in Thailand.
Warne’s family have been informed of the result and they accepted the finding. The legendary cricketer’s body will be transferred to Australian consular officials for return to the family, a deputy police spokesman said.
"Today investigators received the autopsy result, in which the medical opinion is that the cause of death is natural," Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.
"Investigators will summarize the autopsy result for prosecutors within the timeframe of the law."
Meanwhile, Warne's family have opened up on their "never-ending nightmare" since he passed away.
"To find words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us and looking to a future without Shane is inconceivable, hopefully the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief," the statement said.
Warne's eldest daughter Brook, 24, paying tribute to her father, was quoted as saying by ok.co.uk that, "We were so similar in so many ways and I always used to joke that I got your genes and about how much that annoyed me!
"Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever."
Tom Hall, who is the chief executive of website the Sporting News, had been staying at the same resort as Warne, and said that there had "no unusual circumstances" surrounding the cricketer’s death.
Hall, according to a Reuters report, also added that none of Warne’s travelling companions knew that he had visited a doctor. However, he had complained to a friend about chest pains and shortness of breath.
Earlier, the Thai Police had said that Warne had asthma and some heart issues, citing information from his family.
One of the finest bowlers in the game, Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin in his career, which saw him pick more than 1,000 international wickets. The Australian media have reported that Warne’s family funeral will be followed by a memorial service at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Great Southern Stand at the MCG, where the spinner took his 700th wicket on Boxing Day 2006, will be renamed the S K Warne Stand.
(With Reuters inputs)
