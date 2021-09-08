Gender Equality Key to Australia-Afghanistan Test Match: CA

As per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rules, countries with Test status must field both men's and women's teams. Afghanistan earned the status in 2017.



"We want to see cricket for women and men thrive all around the world. The current situation is very new, international cricket is working to understand the implications but it's something we'll continue to watch very closely," said Hockley.



Hockley expressed confidence the matter would be resolved.



"We don't yet have all of the answers but we're in dialogue and taking our advice from all the relevant organisations. We're working very closely, and having all the right discussions, with the ICC, the Australian Government and ultimately we'll take our lead from them."

