Women Cricketers' Salaries in The Hundred Set to Rise from Next Edition

The managing director of the tournament, Sanjay Patel, has said that the event was on target to provide a 10 million pound input into the game, and the ECB wants to use some of that money to make the tournament more lucrative for women cricketers.



"There's going to be some good news for women's salaries. You can expect that," Tom Harrison, the ECB chief executive, was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.



"We've seen in year one how it's already delivering. It's provided outstanding entertainment for new and existing fans alike, unearthed new cricketing heroes, and it's been fantastic to see so many children and families enjoying the action. It's also changed the game for women's cricket, smashing record after record and creating role models for girls and boys to be inspired by," said Harrison.



"We need to grow cricket, reach more people and inspire more children to pick up a bat and ball and that's exactly what the Hundred does."



Patel too is happy with the success of the tournament, claiming that 16.1 million people have watched The Hundred on television, and Harrison said that to keep up the popularity of the tournament, the next edition too will have double-headers.