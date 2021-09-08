Shafali Verma Continues as Top Ranked Women's T20 Batter in ICC Rankings

Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma on the attack.
India’s batting sensation Shafali Verma continues to hold on to her number one position among women's T20 batters while New Zealand's Sophie Devine is the new joint-top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings.
India's Deepti Sharma also moved up to No 6 while Poonam Yadav remained at eighth in the bowlers list.
Shafali holds top rank with 759 ranking points, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (716).
Another Australian Meg Lanning is at fourth spot with 709 points while Devine also gains a place in the batting chart to jump up to No 5 with 689 points.
Devine showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs with the bat while also returning with figures of 2/26. This has enabled her to jump up a spot and be the joint-top-ranked all-rounder alongside England's Natalie Sciver.
Other gainers in the all-rounders rankings include India's Deepti Sharma, Australia's Ellyse Perry and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who all gain a spot to jump to No 4, 5 and 6 respectively. Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies dropped down three spots to seventh.
In the bowling list, Australia's Megan Schutt gained two spots to reach No 2 in the rankings. Jess Jonassen of Australia also gained a spot to reach No 4.
Published: 08 Sep 2021,10:56 AM IST