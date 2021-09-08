Shafali Verma Continues as Top Ranked Women's T20 Batter in ICC Rankings

Shafali holds top rank with 759 ranking points, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (716).

Another Australian Meg Lanning is at fourth spot with 709 points while Devine also gains a place in the batting chart to jump up to No 5 with 689 points.

Devine showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs with the bat while also returning with figures of 2/26. This has enabled her to jump up a spot and be the joint-top-ranked all-rounder alongside England's Natalie Sciver.

Other gainers in the all-rounders rankings include India's Deepti Sharma, Australia's Ellyse Perry and West Indies' Hayley Matthews, who all gain a spot to jump to No 4, 5 and 6 respectively. Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies dropped down three spots to seventh.

In the bowling list, Australia's Megan Schutt gained two spots to reach No 2 in the rankings. Jess Jonassen of Australia also gained a spot to reach No 4.