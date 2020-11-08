Gautam Gambhir Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Days after he announced that he was going into isolation, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has confirmed testing negative for the novel coronavirus. Gambhir had isolated himself after there was coronavirus positive report in his house. Taking to social media, Gambhir had urged the public to follow guidelines and to stay safe. On Sunday morning, he announced the result of COVID-19 report and wrote: "Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay saf

Earlier in the week, after the Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the IPL by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gambhir called for a change in leadership. "100%, because the problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament [without a trophy], eight years is a long time. Tell me any other captain…forget about captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "You can keep saying 'we qualified for the playoffs and we deserved to qualify for the playoffs', absolutely not. RCB actually never deserved to qualify for the playoffs. If you see the last four or five games, and even that one Super Over against Mumbai Indians, they were very fortunate that Navdeep Saini bowled that over brilliantly. Otherwise, they didn't have a great season. From the batting point of view and the bowling."

Gambhir retired from professional cricket in 2018. He was an integral part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. He scored 75 against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 tournament and 97 in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka. He played 58 Tests for India, scoring 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95 with nine centuries and 22 half-centuries. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles, in 2012 and 2014.