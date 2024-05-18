Gautam Gambhir Approached by BCCI To Be the Next Head Coach of India: Report

The report further said Gambhir has been contacted by the BCCI to seek his interest in the top job, and further discussions are expected after KKR complete their IPL 2024 campaign. “However, the deadline for applying for the India head coach job is May 27, a day after the IPL final. Dravid, it is learnt, has communicated to the BCCI his decision not to seek another tenure,” it added.

Gambhir, 42, has no previous experience of being the head coach at international or domestic level, but has been in a mentorship role in the IPL. He was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in IPL 2022 and 2023, where they qualified for the playoffs in both seasons.

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, Gambhir moved to KKR in the same mentorship capacity, where the Shreyas Iyer-led side is expected to finish the league stage on top of the points table and play the Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad.