Gautam Gambhir in Isolation after Covid Positive Case at Home

Gautam Gambhir has gone into self isolation after a member at his home tested positive for Covid-19, the former India cricketer and Member of Parliament tweeted on Friday. "Due to a case at home, I have been in isolation awaiting my COVID test result. Urge everyone to follow all guidelines & not take this lightly. Stay safe!" Gambhir tweeted on Friday. Due to his isolation, Gambhir, 39, has not voted in the ongoing elections of the Delhi and District Cricket Association so far. Friday was the second day of the four-day elections, in which Gambhir's maternal uncle, Pawan Gulati, is contesting for the treasurer's post.

Gambhir retired from professional cricket in 2018. He was an integral part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. He scored 75 against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 tournament and 97 in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka. He played 58 Tests for India, scoring 4,154 runs at an average of 41.95 with nine centuries and 22 half-centuries. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles, in 2012 and 2014.