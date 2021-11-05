From Sachin To Sehwag- Cricket Community Wishes Captain Kohli On His Birthday

Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli Turns 33 Today.
Photo: BCCI
Indian Captain Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday is unwinding to be an occasion for celebration all around the country, among his teammates and the international cricketing community, with wishes pouring in for him from every corner of the world.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Kohli on his birthday and asked if he would get a win as a gift on his special day with India playing Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup on Friday night.
The Board of Cricket Control India (BCCI) also posted the Indian skipper’s achievements while wishing him a very happy birthday.
The official account of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli’s team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), called him “the KING, the LEADER, the INSPIRATION,” while sending him their best wishes.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Kohli a “once in a generation player” and conveyed his best wishes to the 33-year-old.
Dinesh Karthik wrote that the Delhi batsman is “meant for big things in life!” just like his name suggests.
Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and wished the Indian captain a wonderful year full of success, happiness and good health.
Kohli’s teammate Ajinkya Rahane also sent his best wishes to the Indian skipper.
Indian bowler Mohammad Siraj said he was lucky to have “an elder brother” like Kohli and posted a slideshow of the photos of the two.
Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram and wished her husband on his 33rd birthday.
Kohli has numerous records in all formats and is currently the only batter to have a 50-plus average in all three formats of the game at the same time. He is currently in UAE leading the Indian cricket team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. From leading the country's U-19 team to World Cup glory back in 2008 to leading India's charge at dominating the world of cricket in all forms of the game.
