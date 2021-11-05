From Sachin To Sehwag- Cricket Community Wishes Captain Kohli On His Birthday

Indian Captain Virat Kohli’s 33rd birthday is unwinding to be an occasion for celebration all around the country, among his teammates and the international cricketing community, with wishes pouring in for him from every corner of the world.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished Kohli on his birthday and asked if he would get a win as a gift on his special day with India playing Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup on Friday night.