Franchise Cricket Stints for England Helps Pose Challenge to India

England are among the toughest sides in white-ball cricket primarily because they have some big-hitters that are in huge demand in the T20 franchise leagues, especially IPL.

In many ways, they have surpassed the Australians and South Africans for giving hard-hitters and X-factor players for the IPL sides.

It came as no surprise that many top English players were retained by their respective IPL franchises ahead of this season and even among those released, Moeen Ali was bought for as big a sum as Rs 7 crore.

All-rounder Sam Curran, who represent Chennai Super Kings had admitted that IPL in 2020 in UAE helped him become a better player.

"I definitely felt I came back a much better player from the IPL last year. I think it's benefited my game," said Curran.

Only Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley among the squad of 16 have no IPL experience but Malan too has a contract this year. The left-handed batsman is the world's top T20I batsman and it was no surprise that Punjab Kings splurged Rs 1.5 crore for him.