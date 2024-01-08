De Villiers Unhappy Over No 3rd Test between Ind-SA; Blames Rise in T20 Leagues

Legendary batter AB de Villiers said he was left unhappy over the recently-concluded Test series between India and South Africa not having a third match and felt that the rise in T20 leagues is to be blamed for it.

South Africa won the opening Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs inside three days before India emerged victorious in the second Test at Cape Town by seven wickets, which ended in four and a half sessions, making it the shortest match played in the format.