Former South Africa Skipper Graeme Smith Cleared of Racism Allegations

Lawson Naidoo, Chair of the CSA Board, said, "The manner in which these issues have been dealt with and resolved by the arbitration proceedings confirms CSA's commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality.



"Now that finality on these processes has been reached, it is appropriate to recognise the extraordinary contribution that Graeme (Smith) has made to South African cricket, first as the longest-serving Test captain in cricket history and then as Director of Cricket from 2019 to 2022. His role as the DoC has been critical in rebuilding the Proteas men's team in particular and has laid a solid foundation for his successor."



Smith's contract as Director of Cricket ended in March this year and CSA has publicly advertised the position.



"We fully appreciate that after his time as the DoC, Graeme wants new challenges in the commercial and cricket worlds. He has a long career ahead of him and we very much hope that he will still work in the cricket world in appropriate capacities going forward," added Naidoo.



CSA said it "appreciates" it has been difficult for Smith to endure the "unwarranted public disclosures" of his personal information, including his remuneration, during the SJN process.



"On behalf of the staff and players at CSA, I would like to thank Graeme for all that he did as the Director of Cricket. He put up his hand at a particularly tumultuous period for CSA and he has often gone beyond his contracted duties to assist CSA during his term," said CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki.