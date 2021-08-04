Former Players Unhappy as India Leave Ashwin Out in 1st Test vs England

The decision to include Thakur ahead of Ashwin has flummoxed many former players, some of who felt that even if Thakur were to be included, Ashwin should have been picked ahead of Jadeja.



"You don't have to be a genius to have an opinion on that. Once you go past 6, your job is to pick wickets and bowl," said former India captain Ajay Jadeja on air as he felt batting cannot be strengthened at the cost of dropping your No. 1 bowler.



He added that even if India were insistent on playing just one spinner and include Thakur as the fourth seamer, the choice of spinner should have been Ashwin.



"He (Ashwin) is the No. 1 spinner. When you are playing one spinner, you pick your No. 1 spinner. He has also scored some runs. He is no mug with the bat," added Jadeja.



"Spinners will come into play a lot more. That is why R Ashwin could have been handy," he said further.



Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar too expressed surprise but reasoned that Jadeja was picked ahead of Ashwin due to lack of batting depth.