Former Pakistan Umpire Asad Rauf Dies of Cardiac Arrest Aged 66

"Saddened to hear about passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Ramiz Raja tweeted.

Rauf, who had played 71 first-class matches for National Bank and Railways before taking up umpiring, was appointed in the ICC elite panel in April 2006.

Alongside compatriot Aleem Dar, he became one of Pakistan's most prominent umpires.