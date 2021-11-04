Former India U19 Captain Unmukt Chand Joins Big Bash's Melbourne Renegades

Unmukt, a 28-year-old opening batter, retired from Indian cricket earlier this year to play in the United States, meaning he is free to play in the BBL and other domestic leagues around the world.



"I've loved watching the Big Bash and players around the world coming in ... it's a great platform and I always wanted to play there. I'm really looking forward in the coming years that I can make a name for myself and hopefully win championships for the teams I play for," Unmukt was quoted as saying by Melbourne Renegades in a release on Thursday.



"I'm really looking forward to coming to Melbourne and to get going. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia. I haven't been to Melbourne before… I know there are lots of Indians in Melbourne, so it's going to be nice, and I hope the crowds turn up for games as well," he added.



Unmukt, who captained the India U-19 to World Cup glory in 2012, has never played for the senior national team but has led India A side and represented Delhi, Mumbai, and Rajasthan franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having made his debut in the competition as an 18-year old.