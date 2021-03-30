Former India Cricketer Irfan Pathan Tests COVID-19 Positive 

Another India Legends player who played at the Road Safety World Series tournament has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Sachin Tendulkar announced that he had tested positive for the virus, and his announcement was followed by similar ones from Irfan's half-brother Yusuf Pathan, and S Badrinath.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan wrote. "Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health."