Former India Captain Sourav Ganguly Gives Nod for Biopic: Report

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly after taking charge at BCCI.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will have his own biopic now after he gave his nod to the big budget Bollywood production.
“Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything," Ganguly was quoted as saying News18.
According to the report, the script is already in process and there have been multiple meetings with the BCCI President too. While Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly the favourite to play the role, a final decision is yet to be made.
But who will play the role of Ganguly? The actor is almost finalised; Ranbir Kapoor is the ‘hot choice’ to play the role of Dada.
Reports suggest that the film will capture the entire journey of Ganguly. From the iconic debut at Lords and to finally becoming the president of the BCCI.
Previously, other India captains who have had biopics are Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Mohammad Azharuddin. Two more biopics underway are those of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami too.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined