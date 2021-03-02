Fit-Again Fast Bowler Umesh Yadav Primed to Play 4th Test

With Jasprit Bumrah out of the fourth and final Test that begins on Thursday, fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will strive to take his slot in the bowling line-up that is likely to see the spinners play an important role once again.

Yadav, 33, who limped off the field during the second Test against Australia in Melbourne in December and is yet to play a Test since then was named in India squad for the third and fourth Test after he recovered.