First ODI Between South Africa and England Abandoned Again

Ashley Giles, Managing Director, England Men's Cricket, said: "We regret that we are unable to play in today's ODI, but the welfare of the players and support staff is our primary concern and whilst we await the results of further tests the medical advice from both teams was that this game should not take place.

"We remain in constant dialogue with Cricket South Africa and will continue to work closely with them to determine how best to move forward."

The status of games due to be played on Monday and Wednesday is also now in doubt, the decision on which will be made once "the results of the tests are ratified independently by medical experts".

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said: "CSA is doing everything in our power to ensure that our top priority, which is the health, safety and welfare of players, support staff and all involved in this series is safeguarded. With that in mind, we have made the joint decision to cancel today's match.