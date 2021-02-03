FAQs: Fans to be Allowed in Stadiums For India’s England Series

Almost a entire year since India last played a cricket match at home, the M. A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is set to become the first host stadium to get the ball rolling as India’s Test series against England gets underway on 5 February.

However, unlike the BCCI’s recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the Test series will indeed also see the return of spectators in the stadium as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has confirmed they will allow spectators to occupy 50 percent of the stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know on the matter: