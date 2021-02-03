FAQs: Fans to be Allowed in Stadiums For India’s England Series

Almost a entire year since India last played a cricket match at home, the M. A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is set to become the first host stadium to get the ball rolling as India’s Test series against England gets underway on 5 February.
However, unlike the BCCI’s recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the Test series will indeed also see the return of spectators in the stadium as the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has confirmed they will allow spectators to occupy 50 percent of the stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know on the matter:
Has the Government allowed fans back in stadiums?
While outdoor sports arenas were allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity since December itself, it is only after the Sports Ministry published their updated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on 30 January that BCCI has started started hinting they may allow fans back into stadiums.
The 30 January release allows outdoor sports stadiums to return to full capacity with a few added guidelines in the SOP.
“CCTV monitoring may be planned for larger events to detect over-crowding at entry and exit gates and seating areas. Within the premises of the sporting arena, gathering of spectators shall be governed by the instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) from time to time,” the SOP said.
So, then how does this work for the India-England series?
While it may be a bit too late to put all precautions in place for the first Test that starts on 5 February, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has confirmed that they will fill 50 percent of the stadium for the second Test, that starts on 13 February.
“In view of the government announcement that 50 per cent occupancy would be allowed in stadia, the TNCA will allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test to be held between 13th and 17th February 2021,” TNCA secretary R.S. Ramaswamy said in a statement.
“The first Test between India and England being held between 5th and 9th February 2021 will be played behind closed doors without spectators as a precautionary measure for COVID-19 situation. Further details will be communicated shortly,” he added.
Are other countries allowing fans back in cricket stadiums?
Only Australia. But then the country has just under 10 new cases a day.
All other countries have been playing cricket behind closed doors since England hosted the first international cricket series after the lockdown, in July.
Australia allowed fans to watch the Test series vs India with just under 50 percent capacity in some of the stadiums but now they have increased it to 75 per cent for theBig Bash League (BBL) final that’s to be played on Saturday.
Are the players game?
The only two teams to have played in front of any stadium audience since March are India and Australia.
So while the TNCA announced they would be selling tickets for the second Test, England pacer Jofra Archer refused to get too excited at the prospect.
“Till it happens I won’t believe it. Last eight months have been just as crazy and we have been made a mere promise and something like that (fans returning) hasn’t come off. So, till I actually see the fans walk in, I won’t believe it,” Archer told reporters on Tuesday.
