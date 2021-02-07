How Legal Are India’s Online Fantasy Games?

Before India’s Constitution came into force, the Public Gambling Act, 1857 governed gambling in the country. Like other legislations, this was also heavily influenced by the gambling legislations enacted by the Parliament of the United Kingdom.

However, after the enactment of our Constitution, there were different areas that were distributed amongst the Centre and the State to legislate on. Betting and gambling fell under the exclusive domain of the state legislature i.e. only the concerned state legislature is empowered to make laws pertaining to that entry.

So now, as the world gets digitalised, there are new ways that people have found to engage in gambling. One such way has been fantasy sports. The idea behind fantasy sports centers around it being a game of skill as well as a game of chance.