Estonian Cricket Association Donates For COVID Relief in India

Treading the same path as Australians Pat Cummins and Bret Lee, the Estonian Cricket Association has aided financial help of INR 1 lac in Bitcoin towards COVID relief in India.
Located in the remote corners of Northern Europe, the tiny organization might be operational on a shoestring budget, but with this act of benevolence they have well and truly shown the world they own a heart of gold.
The ECA took to Twitter to announce this commendable gesture. The post read, ''Following the lead of the Australian Cricket Stars, the ECA will be donating to the relief efforts of the COVID situation currently gripping India.'' ''After seeing the generosity of Brett Lee and Pat Cummins, it was a timely reminder to all of us cricket fanatics who are preparing to head into our relevant cricket seasons, we are all in this together," said the press release.
Terming themselves as ‘’Cricket Fanatics’’ and a part of a ‘’Big cricket-loving family’’, they preached the importance of unity and brotherhood in the tussle against COVID. They rightly mentioned that all the cricket boards need to work arms in arms if we are to make a difference.
