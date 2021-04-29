RR Becomes 1st IPL Team to Donate in Fight Against COVID-19 

In a welcome move, Rajasthan Royals have opened their coffers for Covid relief measures in India by donating a hefty sum of INR 7.5 Crores. The IPL franchise has followed in the footsteps of Australian stalwarts Pat Cummins and Brett Lee, who recently made contributions worth 50,000 dollars and a Bitcoin respectively.
The entire contingent of Rajasthan Royals is working in tandem with their philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT), to raise funds to try and help the nation in its herculean fight against the pandemic.
The Royals, who are currently stationed in New Delhi, saw the likes of Liam Livingstone and Andrew Tye exit the tournament due to bubble-fatigue and worries about the situation rising from the pandemic.
Right after Tye, the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa, both from RCB, also exited the tournament.
The Australian government has also put a travel ban on all flights from India till 15 May.
In recent weeks, the IPL has been faced with strong criticism for playing on during the pandemic. And the BCCI have stressed that the tournament is set to continue as per plan.
Published: 29 Apr 2021,05:21 PM IST