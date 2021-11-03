Enjoy Batting Through the Innings: Mayank Agarwal

"I have also realised that if I can bat 20 overs, then I give my team the best opportunity to score a massive score, and that's something I have been conscious about and looked to implement," added Agarwal, who was a member of the Karnataka side winning the tournament in 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons.



Agarwal, who has been a vital part of the Punjab Kings setup since 2018, was the ninth-highest run-getter in the 2021 edition, amassing 441 runs in 12 matches at a remarkable strike rate of 140.44 and an impressive average of 40.09, including four half-centuries. Reflecting on his performances, Agarwal said, "I am very happy with the performances I have put in for Punjab. Some big knocks against the top teams was a very satisfying feeling. There were a few learnings too, and that's something I have worked on post IPL."



The 30-year-old has been a seasoned campaigner in the T20 format, scoring 3834 runs in 159 matches, including two centuries and 24 half-centuries. Karnataka will be itching to regain its crown which they conceded after losing to Punjab in the first quarter-final of the 2020/21 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.