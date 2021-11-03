Riding on T20 WC Batting Exploits, Babar Azam Climbs to No.1 in ICC Rankings

Bowlers' Rankings

There was also a change at the top of the T20I bowling rankings, with Wanindu Hasaranga overtaking Group 1 tournament rival Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa.

Taking 14 wickets in Sri Lanka's seven T20 World Cup matches thus far, Hasaranga claimed a hat-trick against South Africa, doing his damage at an economy of just 5.26. Other big movers include South Africa's Anrich Nortje (up 18 spots to 7th), teammate Dwaine Pretorius (up 65 spots to 34th) and Shoriful Islam of Bangladesh, leaping 77 places to 38th.

The closest rival to Hasaranga's tournament-leading haul is Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who will miss the rest of the tournament through injury. For now, Shakib still sits atop in the all-rounder rankings, though shares the spot on the podium with Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi. Hasaranga, also making contributions with the bat, has climbed to fourth.

Liam Livingstone's bowling impact for England has led to a 57-place jump, with Namibia's David Wiese (up 22 places to 18th) on a quest to join teammate JJ Smit (3rd) in the top-10.